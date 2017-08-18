Festival goes back to its Rootz

The Randall Rootz Festival is back this weekend after a hiatus of a few years.

The city festival runs from today (Friday)through to Sunday, and the line-up is a feast of local talent and musicianship.

The event first ran in 2007 to commemorate the life of local musician and music promotor, Mark Randall.

From that first get-together of friends and family, the weekend has grown into a three-day event, with all profits being raised for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

The Friday night kicks off at The Brewery Tap on Westgate as a ticket-only show featuring the UK’s only Pogues tribute band, The Dead Rabbits.

They’ll be supported by reformed local acoustic/rock heroes, Angryman, with whom Mark Randall played percussion.

Tickets are limited and priced at just £10 each, available from the venue on 01733 358500.

The Saturday and Sunday daytime events are completely free of charge and the event moves over to the sunny space of Charters beer garden from midday. Family-friendly, the full line-up will see 20 bands play, including the fantastic Palmerston Ukulele Band, The Chris Watson Sound (jazz/blues/latin), Ramshackle Serenade (swingbilly), Lexie Green (blues/rock), Heather McVey (acoustic soul), Dan Donovan (bluesy delta swamp), Americana (country/rock) and local reggae masters Zeb Rootz.

Event organiser Andy Whittaker said: “In addition to the musical entertainment, there will be performance poetry, Morris dancing, a barbecue and plenty of real ale flowing – with Oakham Ales brewing a special one-off Randall Rootz Ale for the weekend.

For more information, visit facebook.com/RandallRootzOfficial