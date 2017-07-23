Family theatre in the cloisters

W hat better way to while away a summer’s evening than watching a fantastic tale of rivers, motorcars and picnics – told in energetic style by Boxtree Productions theatre company?

Boxtree’s brand new musical adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s classic story, ‘The Wind In The Willows’, is a fast-paced family show, packed with excitement and original songs. It also stars Victoria Jane, who played Wendy in the Cresset’s recent production of Peter Pan.

“Join Mole as she throws down her broom and heads out to find adventure. She meets Ratty, Badger and Toad, whose exploits cause all manner of trouble. When the conniving and criminal Weasels set their sights on Toad Hall, it’s up to Mole, Ratty, Toad and Badger to take back the Hall and teach those Weasels a lesson,” says James Franklin, Managing Director of Productions.

He added: “We are so excited to be coming back to Peterborough Cathedral this summer. It’s an incredibly beautiful venue and it’s such a wonderful story to be telling”.

This is the second time that Boxtree Productions has been to Peterborough Cathedral, the first occasion being their successful production of ‘The Scarlet Pimpernel’ last year.

Their Artistic Director, Abigail Franklin, grew up in Peterborough and she said: “It’s great to bring a show that I have produced and directed back to my home town. I have so many fond memories of performing at the Key Youth Theatre.”

Stuart Orme, Director of Operations at Peterborough Cathedral said: “It just wouldn’t be summer without the chance to see some great open air theatre, particularly in the fantastic setting of the Cathedral Cloisters.”

Arrive from 6.00pm and to bring a picnic, a blanket or low-backed chair, and even a glass of wine or two and soak up the atmosphere.

Tickets are on sale via www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk or by calling the box office on 01832 274734 or 01733 452336.