Family ideas for half-term week

Some Teddy bear fun, a garden trail and some fun workshops will keep the children happy next week.

Teddy Bear’s Picnic

Autumn Trail at Peckover House

Key Theatre, October 25, 11am and 1pm

Big Bear is inviting you to the best picnic in town!

Bring your favourite Teddy friend down to the Teddy Bear’s Forest and join in the fun.

Little Bear is a bit worried about making new friends, but you can help him on his journey as he learns when to be wary, when to be scary, and when to be bear-y!

With singalong songs, join-in dances and funny stories; this enchanting interactive musical adventure will leave pre-schoolers singing with glee and laughing until they are tired little teddy bears!

Don’t forget to bring your favourite Teddy!

vivacity-peterborough.com

Autumn Trail

Peckover House, Wisbech, Oct 21-29

Brimblebottom the brown rat will be just one of the Autumn Creatures which children will be searching for. The Autumn Trail in the garden has become a popular event for children and each year the trail has a new theme. ‘We like to make the trail fun for children,’ said the trail’s organiser, Diane Smith, ‘as well as bringing in elements of the natural world and a touch of Autumn magic. Characters such as Michaelmas the Heavy Metal Mouse and Snoddlesworth the snail will be searched for in the garden, and there will be a special Autumn Biscuit as a prize at the end of the trail.’ www.nationaltrust.org.uk/peckover.

Do You Have A Clue?

Peterborough Museum, Oct 23-27

Vivacity are turning the old Georgian Mansion into a life sized mystery board game. The Museum’s curator ‘Doctor White’ thinks that she may have uncovered a plot – do you think you could help her to solve it? Running 10am – 5pm (last entry 4pm). tickets are £3 children, £4 adults, and £12 families.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Archaeology Adventurers’ Club

Flag Fen, October 23-27

Why not make the most of the Archaeology Adventurers’ Club at Flag Fen, this October? With opportunities for kids to have fun of their own by becoming the next Tony Robinson, Francis Pryor or even Indiana Jones. Prices start from £22 per day.

vivacity-peterborough.com

A Wonderful Witchy Workshop

Peterborough libraries, Oct 27

James Nicol, author of the popular children’s novel ‘The Apprentice Witch’ will

be flying in on his broomstick to run some fun creative writing workshops with children for one day

only. Children and families can create some of their own magical creatures. £5 per child. Book in advance at any

Vivacity library.

Sports Holiday Club

Werrington Leisure Centre, Jack Hunt Pool & Gym, Hampton Leisure Centre and the Regional Fitness and Swimming Centre

Vivacity’s sports holiday club gives parents the option to drop their children off to make some friends and have fun with sports of all sorts, then pick them up later in the day. The sports holiday club, powered by Club Viva, runs for the whole week.

vivacity-peterborough.com