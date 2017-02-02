Experience a parachute jump or drive a tank in virtual reality at Serpentine Green

The chance to experience a parachute jump or drive a Challenger 2 battle tank through virtual reality, test you reactions on a light generated BATAK wall test and take a selfie in a MAN Support Vehicle 6 tonne truck is on offer in Peterborough.

The British Army is holding an engagement event at the Serpentine Green shopping centre from today, Thursday February 2 to Sunday February 5 where local people seeking a challenge, adventure or training either in their spare-time or as a full time career can find out about a wide variety of paid opportunities.

Local soldiers will also be talking to visitors and answering questions about their roles in the Army Reserves and Regular Army.

Nine different Army Units/Corps will be involved, including 3 Royal Anglian Regiment, 158 Regiment The Royal Logistics Corp, 254 Medical Regiment, 167 Catering Support Regiment and the Royal Signals. These Army Units/Corps are recruiting, and offer a wide variety of paid opportunities to anyone seeking a challenge and adventure or training in their spare-time.

WO1 Malcolm Mooney, Royal Logistics Corps, said: “The Army provides people a chance to belong to one of the most respected organisations in the world while enjoying the opportunities and challenges that the diverse range of roles can offer, be that through a career in the Army Reserves or Regular Army.

“Local people will have the opportunity to meet the soldiers and ask any questions they may have about Army life, and about the roles they carry out. Visitors are welcome to experience a parachute jump on our virtual reality headsets, test their fast reactions on our BATAK wall, and take a selfie in an Army truck.

Lance Corporal, Jordon Newton, Royal Logistics Corps will be at the event and said: “I would recommend a career in the Army to anyone who is looking to gain valuable life skills, and trades that can be transferrable; I have had lots of new experiences and met lifelong friends that I have a real bond with.

The Army’s new recruiting campaign ‘This is Belonging’ calls on people to take their ambitions to do more for good causes to the next level and sign up for adventure and travel opportunities to achieve worthwhile things that are unthinkable on your own.

The British Army has supported humanitarian missions in many countries, such as Sierra Leone and regularly supports the UK by providing emergency response assistance, for example by helping victims of flooding.

To find out further information about joining the Army Reserves or Regular Army visit your local Army Careers Centre, where one of our careers advisers will be happy to answer any questions about joining, either as a Reservist or Regular Solider.