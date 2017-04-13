Exotic Pet Refuge open day

A visit to a wildlife sanctuary and a climb to the top of the cathedral tower head this week’s round up of the 10 best things to do this week.

Open Day

Tower tours

Exotic Pet Refuge, Deeping St James, Sunday, April 16

The sanctuary for exotic animals and native wildlife opens to the public for six days a year, so Sunday offers a chance to see the collection of more than 250 animals, and help raise money to continue their work. Open days run from 10.00am to 5.00pm. Entry £6 for Adults, and £3 for children.

www. exoticpetrefuge.org.uk

Tower Tour

Peterborough Cathedral, April 15

Led by a knowledgeable volunteer guide, go up the steep stone stairs and onto walkways looking down into the body of the cathedral, see the bell ringing chamber, the rare 13th century wooden windlass and close up views of the stained glass. At the top of the tower enjoy spectacular views of the city.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Children’s Easter egg hunt

Peckover House, Wisbech

The adult egg hunt ends today, and from tomorrow until Easter Monday the Cadbury Egg Hunt for children will take over.

Tel 01945 583463

All The Little Lights

Stamford Arts Centre, tonight at 7.30pm.

Poignant, moving and darkly funny, Jane Upton’s award-winning play tells the searing story of three girls slipping through the cracks in society, desperately searching for friendship, family and themselves. In a world where nobody wants you, what would you do to survive?

stamfordartscentre.com

Beer festival

Charters, Town Bridge, today until Sunday

Head down to the annual Easter Beer Festival showcasing 20+ real ales with a general knowledge quiz tonight, The Dizzy Miss Lizzys on Friday, Groove Cartell on Saturday and The Palmy Uke Band on Sunday.

facebook.com/charters.bar

Trail and crafts

Peterborough Cathedral, April 17, 18 20 and 21

Families with children of all ages can drop in between 11am and 4pm to follow a free trail - a great way to introduce children to this wonderful historic building.

The trail, which also goes outdoors into the cloisters, explores the Easter story and some of the cathedral’s amazing history.

peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Chester Tuffnut

Key Theatre Studio, today, 1.30pm and 3.30pm

This is a story about discovering new places, making friends and inspiring everyone to have at least one adventure a day. Join Chester and a brave bunch of woodland creatures for an action-packed escapade of highs, lows, thrills, spills, and great escapes.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Breakfast and Treasure Hunt

St Matthew’s Church, Eye, Saturday.

From 9.30am until 12.00 noon the church will be open, and those doing the treasure hunt can pick up their treasure map. Throughout the morning there will be bacon and sausage baps, toast, and croissants on sale, with tea, coffee and good company. All the proceeds from the event go to the charity Mercy Ships.

cehurst@globalnet.co.uk

Easter fun day

Peterborough Conservative Club, Sunday.

Family fun day. Easter egg hunt and more with BBQ and mini beer fest. From 10.00am. Raising funds for Three Counties Dog Rescue.

www.peterboroughconclub.yolasite.com.

Community cafe opening

Hampton Court, Westwood, Monday.

A new community café will open its doors in Westwood to serve the local community thanks to WestRaven Big Local. It is part of a major community investment project led by WestRaven Big Local, a local community led organisation.