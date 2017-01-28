Exhibition displays how vital the brick industry was to city

An art exhibition displaying the past, present and future of the brick-making industry from around this part of the country will open this week.

Over the last 6 months, artist Richard Cramp, supported by arts organisation Metal, has been resident at Kings Dyke, exploring this influential industry. His resulting exhibition ‘From the Bricks Up’ opened on Saturday 21st January at Metal’s base, Chauffeurs Cottage on St Peters Road. Through video, photography and a publication, the resulting exhibition portrays the striking visual impact of the brickworks.

Speaking about his work, Richard Cramp said: “The residency and exhibition has allowed me to explore the use of video technology to explore the changes of the industry and the introduction of automation.”

The brick industry has played a major role in Peterborough’s development. Its substantial clay deposits led to the city becoming an industrial centre for the East of England and the UK’s leading producer of bricks for much of the twentieth century. Kings Dyke brickworks in Whittlesey is a huge part of that brick-making heritage.

The exhibition is open until 9th February (excluding 4th February) between 10am and 5pm. Brickworks Historian and Archivist Andrew Mortlock will be delivering a free short talk about the industry on 28th January from 2–3pm at Chauffeurs Cottage. Entrance to the exhibition is free.