Enjoy puppetry, storytelling and music in enchanting toy shop

Blunderbus Theatre Company bring a brand new adaptation of a timeless tale to the Peterborough stage especially for little sorcerers aged 3 – 7 and their grown-ups.

Charlie Hubble is a little boy with a very big dream, he wants to be a world-class magician. So, he saves up his pocket money to buy The Big Book of Magic for Trainee Magicians.

Then he sets off to Mr Zacoor’s Toy Shop to buy his spell-book. But Mr Zacoor is no ordinary shopkeeper, he’s a real life Sorcerer! And he has a very special job for Charlie…

This delightful new show comes to life with an irresistible blend of music, puppetry and storytelling. There’s also an enchanting toy shop setting filled with all sorts of magical surprises!

Little people aged 3-7 will love this funny, heart-warming tale but big people will have lots of fun too.

You can see The Sorcerer’s Apprentice at the Key Theatre on Sunday at 2pm.Tickets are available from the Box Office on 01733 207239. Approximate running time 55 mins .