Enjoy Macbeth in Central Park with Mask Theatre

Shakespeare’s Macbeth is a play well known to many of us. Perhaps even going back to our school days where we suffered the slings and arrows of English teachers’ endless analysis of the power crazed Monarch and his various treacheries, his over ambitious queen and her descent into madness, the Wyrd Sisters’ prophesies, and exactly how a man could qualify as being “no woman’s son”.

The play is brought to life in Peterborough’s Central Park from Tuesday to Saturday (11-15 July) when Mask Theatre brings its annual Shakespearean offering.

Mask is pleased to announce that they are also touring Macbeth to three exciting locations, Moonhenge at Wood Walton, Crowland Abbey and for the first time, The Waterton Arms in Deeping St James the following week (20 – 22 July). The stunning backdrops in the tour venue locations will add another layer of dramatic tension to the performance.

Visually, Crowland Abbey will be exciting and atmospheric, reminiscent of old Scottish castles that you are invited to imagine, while Moonhenge will set the three Wyrd Sisters on their blasted heath perfectly. The beautiful beer garden at the Waterton Arms, Deeping St James, a new venue for the tour promises, at the very least, a decent interval drink.

Action packed and full of emotion, the Shakespearean play takes no prisoners. You are welcome to make an evening of it and bring your picnic (please note, not applicable to The Waterton Arms, where food is available in the pub). As ever, even on a balmy evening the air feels chilly towards the end of the evening so it is recommended you bring some warm clothing

For wet weather plans, or to check for cancellation please call 07542 174 653 for a recorded message stating whether or not the play is going ahead.

Tickets available at the door or through the web site www.masktheatre.co.uk.