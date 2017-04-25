Elton John confirms Peterborough date despite spending the weekend in intensive care

Elton John has confirmed his show at Peterborough’s Abax Stadium is still on after he spent two days in intensive care in South America.

During his tour of South America, Elton contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection. He is now comfortably resting at home and is expected to make a full and complete recovery.

A spokesman for Elton John said: “Elton will be returning to his schedule of live performances starting in London at The Twickenham Stoop on Saturday June 3rd before performing in Derby, Birmingham, Leeds, Blackburn, Peterborough, Ipswich, Widnes and Airdrie in June as part of Wonderful Crazy Night Tour.”

Elton John and his band will play the ABAX Stadium on Sunday June 11.

Elton said: “I remember going by signs for Peterborough so often when I would travel from London to Bernie’s home in Lincolnshire back when he and I were first writing songs.

“I can’t believe the concert on 11 June will be my first ever there, or in Cambridgeshire for that matter. My band and I are really looking forward to playing ABAX Stadium and I promise everyone will have a wonderful night!”

Tickets for the gig are available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk with limited hospitality available through www.eltonatabaxstadium.com. The fully reserved seated outdoor concert is the first to ever be held at the ABAX Stadium and the excitement is building.

There are three tiered ticket prices; £40, £60 and £80 with the seating plan available to view here (These prices exclude any ticket agent booking fees.)

Commercial Manager at the ABAX, Alex Harris, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Sir Elton John to the ABAX Stadium for our first ever concert at the venue.

“Everyone is very excited about the event and the response from the Peterborough public and beyond has been superb, but we have limited tickets available and I am sure nobody will want to miss this night to remember.”