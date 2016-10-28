Why life’s sweet for city centre dessert lovers

Peterborough’s newest dessert lounge Kaspas received a visit from the city’s deputy mayor as it marked its official opening.

The stylish franchise restaurant had been welcoming customers since the previous week after a “soft opening”.

The new Tamu dessert lounge in Cowgate, Peterborough EMN-161103-161621001

But last Friday staff welcomed diners with balloons in the restaurant’s brand colours as they celebrated the official opening with a ribbon cutting by councillor Keith Sharp.

The 100+ seat dessert lounge, across two floors on Bridge Street, serves a wide selection of ice cream, waffles, crepes and milkshakes.

Its opening marked the latest stage of an interesting six months for dessert lovers, sparked by the opening of the 80-seat new Tamu outlet in Cowgate in the spring.

That was followed by Creations Dessert Lounge in Burghley Road and, last month, by Creams in North Street.

the official opening of Kaspas on Bridge Street, Peterborough.

But it is not the end of the sugar rush as the original Tamu on Broadway is expected to be back in action before Christmas.

“Most of the refurbishment work is now done and we are currently training the staff for Broadway,” said owner Salim Rehmatullah.

“We have received hundreds of requests from the public to re-open Broadway and we are aiming at December 1.

“The offering will be slightly different as this will be a parlour, whereas Cowgate is a lounge. For those in a rush and looking for a quick option, Broadway might be the solution.”