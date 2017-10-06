Stamford’s best continue to impress Michelin

Stamford is once again well represented in the prestigious Michelin Restaurant Guide for 2018, published yesterday.

Town centre favourites The George, The William Cecil and its sister pub/restaurant The Bull and Swan all retain their listing in the new edition of the red book.

Zada in Stamford

So too does last year’s surprise inclusion, the popular Turkish restaurant Zada on St Mary’s Hill, which has gone from strength to strength since being recognised by the guide.

Zada manager Iva Banyalieva said: “I am really excited and proud for our second year listing in the Michelin Guide. It definitely means we are keeping the same standard as the last year.

“All the team work really hard to provide good service and quality food at an affordable price. Being in the Michelin guide doesn’t necessarily mean you are an expensive, over the top restaurants and I think our restaurant proves it. “We are working on a new menu and presentation in order to celebrate our second year anniversary in the Michelin Guide.”

Further out of town The Six Bells at Witham-on-the-Hill and The Wicked Witch at Ryhall have further enhanced their credentials with their continued place in the guide for 2018 as have Rutland’s The Olive Branch at Clipsham and the Michelin starred Hambleton Hall.