So where in Peterborough makes the Michelin Eating Out in Pubs Guide 2017?

Michelin inspectors have given their seal of approval to Peterborough city centre pub The Beehive for the second time in a month.

Located just off Bourges Boulevard in Allbert Place, it has followed up its listing in the famed Michelin restaurant guide, published at the beginning of October, with a place in the organisation’s Eating Out In Pubs Guide published last week.

It is not the first time that has happened, but it has reinforced the venue’s credentials as the city’s premier pub for eating and drinking.

It has proved a double-double for owner Jim Trevor, whose other establishment - The Six Bells at Witham-on-the-Hill near Stamford - which only opening summer 2014 was similarly recognised in both publications.

Jim, whose daughter Lauren heads up The Beehive, said it was nice to have recognition, but it wasn’t the be all and end all.

“As a businessman I am much more interested in pleasing our customers, our bread-and-butter, by putting food they want to eat on the menu and serving it up in a very nice way.

“Them enjoying the food and coming back is more important that being in guides.”

There was also reason to celebrate at chef patron Will Frankgate’s The Blue Bell in Glinton, which maintained its place in both guides, as did Marcus Lamb’s The Crown at Elton, described as a “really good old English pub.”.

Will said: “Running a pub restaurant is hard work so it is always nice to get some recognition , especially when there aren’t that many pubs in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire listed.

“I feel it sets us aside from the large chain companies which cannot deliver individuality in the way we can.”

Sally Facer’s award-winning Falcon Inn at Fotheringhay, another veteran of the restaurant guide completes greater Peterborough’s representation.

“I am pleased to be in the Michelin guide again, of course, and also pleased to have won The Good Pub Guide’s Northants Dining Pub of the Year for the sixth year running. Good accolades are beneficial to business,” said Sally.

Stamford might be awash with good pubs but only the Bull & Swan features again in the 2017 guide.

Peter Brighouse, General Manager at The Bull & Swan said: ‘We’re thrilled to have been selected to appear within the 2017 Michelin Eating Out in Pub Guide. The Michelin Guide’s team of inspectors visit properties anonymously and are looking for a high standard of cooking when they visit properties. We aim to continue these high standards with our locally sourced seasonal changing menu and expert team.’

However in nearby Rutland, what the county lacks in size it makes up for in pubs to the liking of Michelin Inspectors, with the Olive Branch & Beech House at Clipsham, Wheatsheaf at Greetham, Finches Arms at Hambleton, Marquess of Exeter and Old White Hart at Lyddington, and the Jackson Stops Inn at Stretton making the cut,and not for the first time.