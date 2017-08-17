Right royal facelift as Peterborough city centre pub opens this weekend

There promises to be a right royal occasion in store this weekend for Peterborough’s drinkers and diners, writes Brad Barnes.

The city centre’s newest pub - the regally named Queen’s Head - opens on the equally majestic Queen Street tomorrow (Friday).

As the photo shows, the Charles Wells pub has undergone quite a facelift since its days as the Clarkes restaurant.

The classy fine dining interior - decor and furnishings -has been transformed from a beautiful swan to an ugly duckling! But it has not been by accident - it has been by design, the brewery going for a quirky, eclectic style as part of its “pizza, pots and pints” concept.

The ground floor is a kind of cobble stone effect leading out through large bifold doors to the garden.

The bar has been reshaped and extended and the main room is dominated by a huge wood fired pizza oven.

There is lots of evidence of upcycling. Walls are decorated by all manner of stuff - and the ceiling has been cut out allowing light in from the first floor windows. There is a wall decorated in pages from old newspapers carrying stories about the Queen - and there also a large bust of her majesty.

There is beer from the Charles Wells Brewery, but not exclusively. And the food - well there’s artisan pizza - plus a selection of “pots” with the likes of mac n cheese featuring with smoked haddock kedgeree and chili con carne and more.