Peterborough burger restaurant wants to make customers happy

Handmade Burger Co in Peterborough’s Westage Arcade is on a mission to turn the famously miserable month of January into a ‘big fat smile on your face’ happy one, with a range of random deals, acts and facts of happiness ... starting today.

Customers visiting the restaurant, in the converted Old Still pub, will be surprised by staff springing random acts of happiness, and sharing mind blowing facts of happiness guaranteed to generate grins (who knew Sea Otters hold hands when they sleep so they don’t drift apart or that no two dogs’ nose prints are the same?).

And as well as tickling sense of humours, a range of handmade happiness deals are on offer to tempt taste buds too. Plus a happiness squad will be unleashed onto the city streets with the remit to dispense random acts of happiness - which could mean your shopping or petrol paid for.

In the deals department, customers are in the driving seat, selecting what will make them happiest from a range of offers online. From buying one burger and getting one for £2, to 10% off the bill or kids eating for £1, the choice is entirely theirs.

And to spread as much handmade happiness as possible people can use as many different vouchers as they like across the period, just not on the same visit.

“We wanted to mix it up this January and do something different to really surprise and delight our customers,” explains Chris Sargeant, one of the three brothers behind the company.

“Of all the 40 burgers on our menu, people in Peterborough are most likely to choose a Beef Cheese but our Dirty Cheese and Bacon burger is also one of the most popular dishes in the city too. The deals we’ve designed enable them to indulge in those and plenty more too. Our restaurant teams will ask customers to choose prizes using handmade happiness generators inspired by playground fortune tellers and they have an intriguing range of random acts of happiness up their sleeves too. We’ll also be sharing a whole load of happy stuff across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and happiness teams will be spreading even more joy around town with random acts of happiness out on the streets.

“People can definitely expect the unexpected when they visit us in Peterborough this month. It’s all about spreading smiles and turning January into the happiest month of the year.”

Thousands of menu items will be given away with something to put a smile on every customer’s face. To take part, people simply need to download their random deal of happiness voucher and take it into their local restaurant.

Handmade Happiness will run at the Handmade Burger restaurant in the Old Still from today (January 16) right through to February 10, 2017. ‘Random Deal of Happiness’ vouchers can be downloaded at ww.handmadeburger.co.uk/dealpage. Look out for random acts and facts of happiness on Twitter @HandmadeBurger, Facebook www.facebook.com/handmadeburgercompany and Instagram @handmadeburgerco.