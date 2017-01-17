Key Theatre restaurant closes suddenly

Cafe Clarkes, the restaurant operating out of Peterborough’s Key Theatre, has closed.

The restaurant opened in 2013 offering freshly cooked British favourites with a modern twist. It was the sister restaurant of Clarkes, the fine dining venue which closed in Queen Street at the end of December as it is in the process of relocating to The Fox in Folksworth.

A spokesman for the city’s leisure and arts provider Vivacity, which operates the theatre, said: “Vivacity have been informed today (Monday) that Café Clarkes have ceased trading at their restaurant located within the Key Theatre.

“Any customers who had pre booked at the restaurant will be contacted.

“Vivacity’s next step is to consider our opportunities for this space moving forward.”

There was no one from Cafe Clarkes available for comment.