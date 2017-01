A well-known Peterborough Italian restaurant has bid arrivederci to the village of Eye after more than three years.

The restaurant, which replaced the popular Ristorante I Toscanini venue in Peterborough Road in 2013, shut its doors on Wednesday.

It had previously operated at the Key Theatre in Peterborough (from 2010) before the move.

It is understood a new operator will take over the premises in the spring.