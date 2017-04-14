Easter panto - at the double

There’s two doses of Easter panto fun to be had this week in Peterborough.... oh yes there is.

Beauty and the Beast

Steven Arnold SUS-170331-100732001

Key Theatre April 20/21

Belle lives a quiet provincial life in the village of Ooh La La, until an Evil Enchantress arrives in town. Belle’s father stumbles across a terrifying Beast and his daughter is taken captive. Now it is up to Jolly King Cheggers, Dame Dolly Doolittle and the mysterious Fairy Tale to save the day and unlock the Beast’s secret. Starring Keith Chegwin as the Jolly King, Basil Brush as the Beast’s sidekick and further celebrity casting. Supported by a professional cast,live musicians and local juvenile dancers.

vivacity-peterborough.com

The Wizard of Oz

The Cresset April 18

Join Dorothy Gale as she befriends a brainless scarecrow, a lovable Tin Man and the cowardly Lion on their quest to thwart the Wicked Witch of The West.

With a little help from Glinda the Good Fairy and the powerful Wizard of Oz, good is sure to conquer evil.

Featuring an all-sttar cast including Coronation Street star Steven Arnold as the Scarecrow. Packed with great songs, brilliant dance routines and plenty of laughter.

www.cresset.co.uk

Bye Bye Baby

The Cresset April 20

A Celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Bye Bye Baby takes you back in time on a musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. This show celebrates the greatest hits such as ‘Beggin’; ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’; ‘Walk Like A Man’; ‘Let’s Hang On’; ‘Who Loves You’; ‘Bye Bye Baby’; ‘Can’t Take my Eyes off You’ and ‘Grease’.

Jamie Ledwith scales the falsetto heights of Frankie Valli, along with snappy choreography and a catalogue of hits, makes for an unforgettable night.

www.cresset.co.uk

The Little Mix Experience

Key Theatre, April 15

Four hugely talented girls pay tribute to one of the UK’s finest girl bands. With breathtaking dance moves, replica costumes and some of the finest vocals in the UK, this is a high-energy show from beginning to end, packed with all of Little Mix’s greatest hits and suitable for all ages.

Featuring songs such as DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Secret Love Song and many, many more. They look like Little Mix, They Sound like Little Mix, they are The Little Mix Experience.

vivacity-peterborough.co.uk

Michael English

The Cresset 19 April

Michael English has risen to be one of Ireland’s top country music stars since forming his own band just two years ago. An accomplished musician & songwriter, Michael is now a big name with his energetic performances which leave the crowds wanting more. Michael’s current album ‘Dance all Night’ has been phenomenally successful and he is working on a follow up album for release this autumn. So keep an eye out for Michael and follow his musical journey.

www.cresset.co.uk