Easter Egg Hunt at Nene Valley Railway this bank holiday weekend

The Nene Valley Railway will welcome children this coming Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the great railway Easter Egg hunt.

Those attending can egg-pect, in addition to the Steam train ride, a bouncy castle and platform games along with story reading and of course the fgg hunt.

Train Departure times are 10am, 11.45am, 1.30pm and 3.15pm.

Rover tickets once purchased give free unlimited use of all platform activities .

Fares (inter-station fares available) Adults £16.00, Senior £13.00 (over 60), Children £8.00, Family £40.00

Prebook tickets via the railway’s website www.nvr.org.uk or call 01780 784444