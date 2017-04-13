Easter Beer Fest and a musical feast at Charters

Our weekly round-up of what’s on at Peterborough pubs and clubs this weekend - with more than 20 real ales and entertainment at the Charters easter Beer Fest that starts today.
Thursday
Live Music
Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.
Quiz
The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1
Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free - part of the Annual Easter Beer Festival showcasing 20+ real ales, locally and nationally sourced, including festival exclusives.
Friday
Live Music
The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Sound Injectors, 9pm,
Peterborough Conservative Club: Mike Shelby. 8.30pm. Free Entry.
The Dragon, Werrington: The Genie Lamps Band.
Charters: Annual Easter Beer Festival with entertainment from The Dizzy Miss Lizzys at 10:30pm.
Saturday
Live Music
Charters: Annual Easter Beer Festival with entertainment from Groove Cartell at 10:30pm.
The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Courtyard Jukebox acoustic duo at 9pm.
Parkway Club Maskew Ave: Billy G and The Heartbeats, 8.15pm till late. Guests welcome.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Let There B/DC. 9pm. (AC/DC tribute band).
Peterborough Conservative Club: Waddo, 8.30pm. Guests £2.
Clubs/DJ
Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Brew, chill and dance with great music, craft beer and cocktails 9pm - late FREE Entry.
Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Disco/Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free
quiz
The Dragon, Werrington: Pub quiz with Shane.
Sunday
Live Music
Charters: Annual Easter Beer Festival with entertainment from The Palmy Uke Band 3pm.
Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: David Last, Ballroom and Sequence. 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Paul Copestake, 12.30pm. Free entry.
The Palmerston Arms,
Woodston: Stealer.
Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm
Monday
Live Music
The Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Eleni – Jazz, Blues and Soul singer, entertaining you from 7pm with a mix of Jazz, Blues and soul.
Tuesday
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Live Trad Jazz with Razzamajazz, 8pm.
