Search

Easter Beer Fest and a musical feast at Charters

Charters Beer Fest

Charters Beer Fest

Our weekly round-up of what’s on at Peterborough pubs and clubs this weekend - with more than 20 real ales and entertainment at the Charters easter Beer Fest that starts today.

Thursday

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free - part of the Annual Easter Beer Festival showcasing 20+ real ales, locally and nationally sourced, including festival exclusives.

Friday

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Sound Injectors, 9pm,

Peterborough Conservative Club: Mike Shelby. 8.30pm. Free Entry.

The Dragon, Werrington: The Genie Lamps Band.

Charters: Annual Easter Beer Festival with entertainment from The Dizzy Miss Lizzys at 10:30pm.

Saturday

Live Music

Charters: Annual Easter Beer Festival with entertainment from Groove Cartell at 10:30pm.

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Courtyard Jukebox acoustic duo at 9pm.

Parkway Club Maskew Ave: Billy G and The Heartbeats, 8.15pm till late. Guests welcome.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Let There B/DC. 9pm. (AC/DC tribute band).

Peterborough Conservative Club: Waddo, 8.30pm. Guests £2.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Brew, chill and dance with great music, craft beer and cocktails 9pm - late FREE Entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

quiz

The Dragon, Werrington: Pub quiz with Shane.

Sunday

Live Music

Charters: Annual Easter Beer Festival with entertainment from The Palmy Uke Band 3pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: David Last, Ballroom and Sequence. 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Paul Copestake, 12.30pm. Free entry.

The Palmerston Arms,

Woodston: Stealer.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Monday

Live Music

The Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Eleni – Jazz, Blues and Soul singer, entertaining you from 7pm with a mix of Jazz, Blues and soul.

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Live Trad Jazz with Razzamajazz, 8pm.