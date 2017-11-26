Drive-in cinema with all your festive favourites

Moonlight Cinema is back for a week of Christmas screenings at Serpentine Green in Peterborough from November 27to December 3.

Enjoy your favourite Christmas films straight from the comfort of your own car.

The Muppets Christmas Carol gets things under way, and you can also see National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Santa Clause, Elf, The Polar Express, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, It’s a Wonderful Life, Grease, Home Alone, The Lion King, Die Hard and Love Actually.Refreshments will be available on site.

www.moonlightcinema.com/peterborough