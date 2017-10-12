Diwali celebrations in Cathedral Square

Stalls, food, live music and dance displays from the Gujarati, Tamal, Telugu, Kannada, Nepali and Bengali communities will liven up Peterborough’s Cathedral Square on Saturday.

Join the celebration from 11am to 4.30pm

Concert

Queen Katharine Academy, Walton, October 15, 3pm

The City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra performance will feature award-winning British

saxophonist Gillian Blair.

She will play Alexander Glazounov’s deeply lyrical saxophone concerto.

The concert starts with Humperdinck’s Overture to Hansel and Gretel and

concludes with Czech composer Dvorak’s brilliant New World Symphony.

www.cpso.org.uk

The National Festival of Railway Modelling

East of England Arena, October 14 and 15

Hundreds of trade stalls, outdoor train rides, more than 30 working model train layouts, and exciting workshops and demonstrations. Peterborough Society of Model Engineerswill be on Stand 32, with exhibits made by members, everything from tools to 00 Gauge/Gauge 1 locos and rolling stock to 5” locomotives.The portable track will also be there on its last outing of the season, giving rides to big and small children alike!

model-railway-shows.co.uk

Fletch’s Brew

The Broadway Suite, Oct 18

Resident at London’s famous Ronnie Scott’s, virtuoso drummer Mark Fletcher’s four-piece all star band will feature Laurence Cottle (bass), Ross Stanley (keys) and surprise guest on brass.

www.thebroadway.today

Oktoberfest

The Embankment, October 13/14

A huge weekend of traditional Bavarian, food and drink including a showcase for some of the best and authentic oompah bands from around the world.

www.facebook.com/OktoberfestPeterborough

French Market

Cathedral Square, Thursday and Friday

Expect everything from regional cheeses, bread freshly baked every day, patisserie products, olives and dried fruits, handbags, jewellery, provencal soaps, and more.

http://www.franceathome.com

Frankie’s Guys

Key Theatre, October 14

Celebrating the music of Franki Valli and The Four Seasons.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

‘Neruda’, an intoxicating puzzle of a movie directed by Pablo Larraín, chronicles a strange, harrowing episode from the late 1940s, when the Chilean government’s crackdown on communism drove the great poet and politician Pablo Neruda underground. Specifically, the film unravels the tricky game of cat-and-mouse between Neruda and an ambitious police inspector who sought to track down the dissident artist.

pterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Relatively Speaking

Key Theatre, until Oct 14

Newly formed SuperDrama Productions present an Alan Ayckbourn comedy.

The backdrop is misunder-standings and complex relationships.

Profits from these performances will be supporting local charities.

Peterborugh Local History Society St Mark’s Church Hall, tonight

Headteacher Mark Ratchford with a talk titled Historical Enquiry, an approach to learning at Castor School. All welcome.