Diwali celebration will light up the city centre

Energetic and colourful, Circle of Light will illuminate Peterborough City Centre in a mesmerising autumnal evening display as part of the city’s Diwali celebrations today (Saturday).

Inspired by the stories in the Ramayana, Circle of Light is an explosion of light, music and dance.

With choreography by Subhash Viman, the production blends urban, contemporary and classical Indian dance.

Accompanied by live music, composed by Devesh Sodha, which fuses traditional Indian melodies from the tabla and sitar with the rhythms of western musical instruments.

The first of four performances will start at 4.30pm.