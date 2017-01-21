Dire Straits tribute band set to rock Stamford

Europe’s premier tribute to Dire Straits - Money for Nothing - will be performing at The Stamford Corn Exchange next month.

The band, who have studied the real Dire Straits for a number of years in order to get their sound just right, is fronted by guitarist and Mark Knopfler sound-alike, Aled Williams. The line-up also features top-class and experienced musicians. Together they will be playing all of Dire Strait’s biggest hits from their first ever single, ‘Sultans of Swing’ through to ‘Brother in Arms’.

The show will take place on Saturday 11th February and tickets cost £17.50. For further information please call 01780 766455.