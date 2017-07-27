Dinosaurs come to Peterborough

Dexter thew dinosaur, Woofstock, outdoor theatre and a festival feature in our round-up of things to do this week (July 27).

Dino-gate

Elton Hall EMN-141003-125321001

Queensgate, July 29/30

Mini explorers, budding paleontologists and little adventurers are wanted to help explore the Jurassic world themed adventure. Central Square will reveal a hidden oasis set in a deep jungle and filled with hidden treasures, games, crafts and, of course, dinosaurs! Join the intrepid explorer, Terry Dactyl as she takes children on an adventure back in time when these humongous creatures roamed the planet.

Dig for fossils, make your own dinosaur model and even see baby dinosaurs hatch. And don’t miss Dexter the dinosaur as he comes to life followed by his adorable babies.

www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk

Mole - Wind In The Willows

Wind in the Willows

Peterborough Cathedral, July 28

Enjoy the beloved tale of Ratty, Mole, Badger and Toad in the magical open-air setting of the Cloisters, performed by Boxtree Productions.

Tickets at Oundle Box Office 01832 274734 or Peterborough Information Centre 01733 452336.

Woofstock

Angel Inn, Yarwell, July 29/30

The annual music, real ale and cider festival is now in its ninth year raising funds for The Greyhound Trust. There is live music from 2pm both days.

www.angelinnyarwell.com

Lunchtime recital

Peterborough Cathedral, August 2

Eleanor Turner is head of harp at Birmingham Conservatoire and a passionate ambassador for the instrument. Her London debut, aged 15, was broadcast live on Classic FM.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Recital

St John’s Church, August 1

The return of London-based pianist Christina McMaster for the Tuesday Till Two concert.

stjohnscic.wordpress.com

Sausage and Cider Music Festival

Elton Hall, July 28, 29 and 30

As well as the food and drink there are three days of music from a host of tribute bands, plus there is all sorts of enter -tainment for the young ones.

www.sausage andciderfestival.com

Beached Boys

Stamford Corn Exchange, July 29

With their neatly trimmed harmonies, the Beached Boys magically capture the original sixties surfing sound of the Beach Boys.

www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Charity zumba

Austen Hall, Yaxley, July 29

Russell Leigh is hosting a charity zumbathon from 10am until 1pm in aid of The Alzheimer’s Society and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. Entry is £15 each with proceeds being split between the two charities. A bottle of water and a banana will be provided to keep you going.

email - sheri99johnson@hotmail.comnext

International Friendship Day

Cathedral Square, July 29

The Extended Hands charity is celebrating “Peterborough’s uniqueness and diversity” from 11am to 5pm. There will be music, dance, arts, crafts and more for everyone to enjoy. The organisation helps women in the city who may be vulnerable, lonely, experiencing hardship and those who are here as a refugee alongside the Red Cross for Peterborough. It runs a coffee morning and home visits, fun days and courses run by volunteers.

info@myEH.org