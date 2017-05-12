Dinner with Basil, Sybil and Manuel

Book your seat at the funniest restaurant in town... as Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience comes to the Key Theatre from Monday to Saturday.

Waited upon by Basil, Sybil and Manuel, anything can happen as you take a seat in this ‘Fawlty Towers’ restaurant. Expect all the best gags, shambolic service and a ’70s-style 3-course meal in ‘a two-hour eat, drink and laugh sensation!’

This 5-star critically acclaimed production follows three years of sell out performances.

Lee Nelson Serious Joker

The Cresset, May 12

After getting into trouble for sneaking into places he shouldn’t be, Lee Nelson is back where he most definitely should be: live on stage with his brand-new, laugh-out-loud, best ever stand-up show. Engaging with life outside his estate, Lee Nelson gives his own unique spin on religion, politics and immigration. Best known for appearing in various comedy TV shows ‘Lee Nelson’s Well Good Show’ and ‘Lee Nelson’s Well Funny People’, Nelson is undoubtedly a comedy legend.

Talon...Best of Eagles

Key Theatre, May 14

The legendary sounds of The Eagles are faithfully and brilliantly recreated by seven extremely talented men collectively known as Talon. With hits such as ‘Hotel California’, ‘Best of My Love’, ‘One of these nights’, ‘Desperado’, ‘Take it to the Limit’ and ‘Lyin’ Eyes’ Talon are without a doubt - The Best of Eagles.

This world class seven piece band are a phenomenon and have truly transcended the tag of ‘tribute.’ For tickets call 01733 207239 or book online.

And Finally...Phil Collins

Key Theatre, May 12

Celebrating their ‘10th Anniversary’ year together, this truly amazing eleven-piece band faithfully re-create all the classic hits from the Phil Collins and Genesis timeless back catalogue. A brand-new show that is truly enhanced by new lighting, stage sets and world class musicians to get even closer to that immense Phil Collins production ensuring an exciting spectacle is totally guaranteed. The band have been voted as the “Official UK No.1” at the National Tribute music awards.

Letters To Myself

South Holland Centre, May 17

Created from letters written by real people, Letters To Myself is a heartwarming, humorous and sometimes painful look at the best advice we never had. It is a look back at the highs and lows; heartbreak and grief, joy and admiration. It is recognition of our shared regret and a celebration of our daily triumphs. A story on what we would say to our past, present or future selves, what we wish we could say to the people we love or just what we wish everyone knew. Written and produced by Becci Sharrock.

