Cult TV Awards are coming to Peterborough

The highlight of the year for lovers of Cult TV is coming to Peterborough with the annual awards ceremony taking place at The Broadway Theatre on Sunday, December 30.

Now in its 24th year, the Cult TV Awards celebrates extraordinary fictional TV and past nominations have included Peter Capaldi of Doctor Who, as well as Game of Thrones.

Some likely nominations for the 2017 Awards include Lethal Weapon, Bull, MacGyver, and the return of Twin Peaks, masterminded by David Lynch.

In past years, award categories have included ‘Shows they should not have cancelled’, as well as a ‘Hall of Fame’ for villains, special effects, music and guest appearances.

The Awards are a huge date on cosplay calendar, and TV fans come together to celebrate their favourite genres and shows. This will be the first full-blown live ceremony since 2007, when they were temporarily hosted online. However, this year they’re back, with live nominations and voting open to everyone in attendance.

Science Fiction, Action Adventure, Comedy and Drama from the past, present and future all make up the eclectic mix to be celebrated. There are even the three notorious “Hall of Shame” categories, which raise a giggle from their thesis-level nit-picking. Whatever the regeneration of Doctor Who, any member of the Star Trek canon, different versions of Thunderbirds or Battlestar Galactica – it’s all in the mix.

Beginning at 6:30 pm, the ceremony will include a buffet and after party where guests can hear a time-warp of theme music and party like it’s Space:1999.

Tickets are £40 per head, and eight-person private tables are available for £280. Places can be reserved at www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebroadway, or on 01733 306071.

This comes as part of a series of themed parties at The Broadway over the festive period, which include a 90s Night on Friday, December 15, a 60s/70s Night on Saturday, December 16, an 80s Night on Friday, December 22, a Noughties Night on Saturday, December 23, and a New Year’s Eve ‘Speakeasy’ 1920s Night.