Could you be a Lost Boy or a mermaid?

Young hopefuls are invited to audition for the chance to star on one of the city’s biggest stages this Christmas.

The annual Cresset pantomime takes place from December 10 to 30 and production bosses are looking for some talented youngsters to perform alongside star names and a full professional cast at the Bretton theatre.

So, on Sunday, September 11, local young people (7 and older) are invited to audition for the opportunity to become a part of the show.

Some singing and movement ability is preferred, along with all round acting ability, enthusiasm and a hard working attitude.

Available roles include John and Michael – Wendy’s younger brothers who take the trip to Neverland with Peter Pan, as well as Lost Boys, Pirates, Mermaids and Indians. The roles (particularly for the boys) are acting roles, and therefore require little or no dance experience. Although good movement around the stage is important, getting the right characters is the priority.

With an exciting new director and West End choreographer this is a great opportunity to be part of a professional production, and experience the magic of Pantomime from the stage!

For more go to www.cresset.co.uk, pop into the box office or call 01733 265705.