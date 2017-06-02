Convoy of bikers gear up for Cathedral Square gathering

Motorcycle enthusiasts are in for a treat as a convoy of more than 400 bikers gears up to gather in Peterborough’s Cathedral Square next weekend (Saturday, June 10).

In what has become a popular annual event the bikers will head from Leicester to Peterborough to congregate in the city centre at around midday.

They will be joined by motorcycle dealerships showcasing their wares including the Harley Davidson Sycamore franchise, Freedom Motorcyles from March, the Wansford Ducati dealership and City of Leather.

The police’s Motorcycle Road Safety Unit and the blood transportation service SERV will also be on hand with tips and advice on staying safe biking.

For the third year running the ride is in the name of charity with the bikers raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK - which promotes awareness and research into Alzheimer’s and other dementias - and Women V Cancer. Women V Cancer fundraises for Breast Cancer Care, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust and Ovarian Cancer Action.

The Leicester riders will head off at around 10am from Tesco on Maidenwell Avenue, Hamilton, with a Cambridgeshire police escort joining them as they get closer to Peterborough on the A47 Rutland border.

Other groups set to join the ride include HOGS (Harley Davidson Owners), Nene Valley Ducati Riders and the Iron Horse Club from Market Deeping.

Annette Joyce, Peterborough City Council service director: city services and communications, said: “For anyone interested in motorcycles this charity ride promises an impressive spectacle. It’s fast becoming a crowd puller in the calendar of events showcasing our vibrant city centre.

“They’ll be a wide range of bikes on display and also tips and advice for riders on staying safe as summer approaches and more bikers take to road.”