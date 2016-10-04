Comedian John Bishop announces date at Peterborough Arena

Tickets for John Bishop’s new tour which will be Winging Its way to Peterborough Arena go on sale this week.

The new tour, called Winging It, will take in 35 dates including two nights at Peterborough Arena on Wednesday November 22 and Thursday November 23 2017.

The comic said: “When I start this new tour, it will be three years since my last live show Supersonic, which is the longest break I’ve ever had.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting back on the road - there really is nothing like performing stand-up in front of a live audience.

“The new show is called Winging It, and in some respects having come to comedy relatively late, it sometimes feels like that’s what I’m doing in life! But I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

This will be his fifth UK tour; and follows Supersonic, which was seen by more than 500,000 people.

Bishop, who has just launched his own talk show on the W channel, will appear ITV’s new legal conspiracy thriller Fearless next year too. The six-part drama has been written by Homeland’s Patrick Harbinson.

Tickets for Winging It will go on general sale on Thursday at 10am. Tickets will be available from www.johnbishoponline.com

The full list of dates:

Wednesday 4 October: Belfast SSE Arena

Thursday 5 October: Belfast SSE Arena

Friday 6 October: Dublin 3 Arena

Saturday 7 October: Dublin 3 Arena

Wednesday 11 October: Plymouth Pavilion

Thursday 12 October: Plymouth Pavilion

Friday 13 October: Nottingham Arena

Saturday 14 October: Nottingham Arena

Wednesday 18 October: Aberdeen AECC

Thursday 19 October: Aberdeen AECC

Friday 20 October: Liverpool Arena

Saturday 21 October: Liverpool Arena

Wednesday 25 October: Brighton Centre

Thursday 26 October: Brighton Centre

Friday 27 October: Leeds Arena

Saturday 28 October: Leeds Arena “

Wednesday 1 November: Bournemouth International Centre

Thursday 2 November: London O2

Friday 3 November: London O2

Saturday 4 November: Sheffield Arena

Sunday 5 November: Sheffield Arena

Wednesday 8 November: Newcastle Arena

Thursday 9 November: Newcastle Arena

Friday 10 November: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Saturday 11 November: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Tuesday 14 November: Cardiff Arena

Wednesday 15 November: Cardiff Arena

Thursday 16 November: Cardiff Arena

Friday 17 November: Glasgow Hydro

Saturday 18 November: Glasgow Hydro

Sunday 19 November: Edinburgh Playhouse

Wednesday 22 November: Peterborough Arena

Thursday 23 November: Peterborough Arena

Friday 24 November: Manchester Arena

Saturday 25 November: Manchester Arena