Comedian John Bishop announces date at Peterborough Arena

Tickets for John Bishop’s new tour which will be Winging Its way to Peterborough Arena go on sale this week.
The new tour, called Winging It, will take in 35 dates including two nights at Peterborough Arena on Wednesday November 22 and Thursday November 23 2017.
The comic said: “When I start this new tour, it will be three years since my last live show Supersonic, which is the longest break I’ve ever had.
“I’m very much looking forward to getting back on the road - there really is nothing like performing stand-up in front of a live audience.
“The new show is called Winging It, and in some respects having come to comedy relatively late, it sometimes feels like that’s what I’m doing in life! But I’m enjoying every minute of it.”
This will be his fifth UK tour; and follows Supersonic, which was seen by more than 500,000 people.
Bishop, who has just launched his own talk show on the W channel, will appear ITV’s new legal conspiracy thriller Fearless next year too. The six-part drama has been written by Homeland’s Patrick Harbinson.
Tickets for Winging It will go on general sale on Thursday at 10am. Tickets will be available from www.johnbishoponline.com
The full list of dates:
Wednesday 4 October: Belfast SSE Arena
Thursday 5 October: Belfast SSE Arena
Friday 6 October: Dublin 3 Arena
Saturday 7 October: Dublin 3 Arena
Wednesday 11 October: Plymouth Pavilion
Thursday 12 October: Plymouth Pavilion
Friday 13 October: Nottingham Arena
Saturday 14 October: Nottingham Arena
Wednesday 18 October: Aberdeen AECC
Thursday 19 October: Aberdeen AECC
Friday 20 October: Liverpool Arena
Saturday 21 October: Liverpool Arena
Wednesday 25 October: Brighton Centre
Thursday 26 October: Brighton Centre
Friday 27 October: Leeds Arena
Saturday 28 October: Leeds Arena “
Wednesday 1 November: Bournemouth International Centre
Thursday 2 November: London O2
Friday 3 November: London O2
Saturday 4 November: Sheffield Arena
Sunday 5 November: Sheffield Arena
Wednesday 8 November: Newcastle Arena
Thursday 9 November: Newcastle Arena
Friday 10 November: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Saturday 11 November: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Tuesday 14 November: Cardiff Arena
Wednesday 15 November: Cardiff Arena
Thursday 16 November: Cardiff Arena
Friday 17 November: Glasgow Hydro
Saturday 18 November: Glasgow Hydro
Sunday 19 November: Edinburgh Playhouse
Wednesday 22 November: Peterborough Arena
Thursday 23 November: Peterborough Arena
Friday 24 November: Manchester Arena
Saturday 25 November: Manchester Arena