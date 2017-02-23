Classic 80s icons to headline new outdoor festival in Peterborough - and we have tickets to give away

Peterborough Arena is to be the spectacular backdrop for Cambridgeshire’s newest and biggest outdoor 80s music festival this summer with a chart-topping line-up including Bananarama, Limahl, The Real Thing and Five Star.

Up to 80,000 people are expected to attend ‘The 80s Music Festival’ over the weekend of June 10 and 11..... and we have FIVE pairs of weekend tickets to give away.

The Real Thing

Bananarama celebrate their 30th Anniversary this year and their achievements speak for themselves. Two Band Aid appearances, an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most successful female band worldwide with the most charting singles, all of which were international hits, four hitting the US Billboard Top 10 including a No.1 with Venus.

To date they have had 32 Top 40 UK hits. They have released 10 albums and sold 30 million records.

As frontman for Kajagoogoo in the early 1980s, Limahl enjoyed great success with one single Too Shy and then a later solo career that changed his life with the massive hit and film The Neverending Story.

The Real Thing’s three original vocalists, Chris Amoo, Eddie Amoo and Dave Smith, had 3 million selling hit singles in the 70s and remixed they became hits again in the 80s.

And Five Star, known for their flamboyant image, matching costumes and beautifully choreographed dance routines had four top 20 albums and 15 Top 40 singles in the UK in the mid 1980s.

They will be joined by other classic iconic 80s artists including: Jocelyn Brown, Modern Romance, Owen Paul, Aswad, Odyssey and Tight Fit – as well as supporting tribute acts: Wild Boys, Bootleg Bowie, Bad Boys tribute to WHAM!, Michael Jackson tribute MJ Magic, Bon Giovi, and Atomi Blondie.

There’ll be lots of other exciting stuff to entertain alongside the music, too, as the festival promises delicious food and drink, DJs, street entertainment, thriller funfair rides, 80s games arcade machines and camping.

A full adult weekend ticket costs £60.00, including entry to the festival, and an adult day ticket is priced at £30.00. Children are also welcome and a day ticket for them costs £7.50 each. There is free car parking on site and camping is on offer for £15.00 for the weekend or £7.50 for one day.

The event runs from 11.00 am to midnight on the Saturday and 11.00 am to 11.00 pm on the Sunday, with no two line-ups the same on either day.

Kevin Gurney, massive 80s music enthusiast, radio presenter, and compere at this year’s festival says: “£30 to see any one of these bands would be the bargain of the year so to get a full day of them – and me – is like going back to 80s prices”

Sharon Walsh, events manager, added: “The 80s Music Festival is exceptional on all levels: it has a fantastic line-up of artists at the amazing Peterborough Arena venue, with lots of entertainment on offer for children and adults, at brilliant ticket prices – with the option for camping and even the choice to bring in your own food and drink!”

T0 be in with a chance of winning one of the five pairs of weekend tickets for the event, answer this question: Where is the event taking place? Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk with ypour contact details. Deadline is noon on February 26.