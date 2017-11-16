City youngsters to sing with the “Rat Pack of Opera”

Tenors Unlimited, the internationally acclaimed operatic trio - dubbed the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’ - will be performing with Peterborough choir KYGlee (pictured), at Peterborough’s Key theatre tomorrow (Friday) as part of the nationwide tour of their show From Venice To Vegas.

Tenors Unlimited have performed alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to name a few. Their wide-ranging repertoire includes the ever popular classics La Donna E Mobile, The Pearl Fishers Duet and Nessun Dorma, interspersed with crooner and pop favourites such as Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud, Sting’s Fragile, and Freddie Mercury’s Barcelona, as well as songs written by Tenors Unlimited themselves which include Senza di Te, a track from their current album The Journey.

KYGlee Choir

KYGlee choir, run by Kindred Drama, the performance arts school based at the Key Theatre, has appeared at numerous charity functions and other events - including The Peterborough Telegraph Education Awards, The Olympic Torch Ceremony, The Youth Music Awards, The Peterborough Music Festival and a prestigious event to honour the Queen’s 90th Birthday.

The choir is the proud holder of The Dudley Choral Trophy, having triumphed in the Youth Choirs category at Peterborough Music Festival for five years’ running. It also won the Best Vocal Group category in the most recent Peterborough Youth music Awards. The 9-16 year-olds, who sing together every week, will be performing three songs with the Tenors Unlimited, as well as two of their own.

