City artist Tony Nero opens This Is Me exhibition

Acclaimed local artist Tony Nero – Peterborough’s first Photographer Laureate (a special award for capturing and documenting events in the city) – has opened his first solo exhibition.

Tony is no stranger to the venue - the Norman Cross Art Gallery - and has helped promote numerous exhibitions there as a passionate supporter of the arts in our city.

Tony Nero with Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya at the opening of the exhibition

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya (pictured), the subject of one of Tony’s pieces, officially opened the exhibition - entitled “This is Me” – earlier this month. It runs until October 28.

On show is his passionate take on some of the most iconic names in the world of politics, sport, music and film.

There are new works of Angelina Jolie and Will.I.Am together with the late Marilyn Monroe, Robin Williams and Jimi Hendrix to name but a few.

Tony is a full time working multi-talented artist in the city, he works in all medias, styles and subjects, but this exhibition reflects on his roots and former business as a designer of LP covers for some great Afro Caribbean artists of our time, such as the legendary Bob Marley.