Christmas-themed events on their way

A three-day Christmas Tree Festival gets the festive season under way at All Saints Church, Park Road, Peterborough, today.

From 11 to 5 pm today and tomorrow see an amazing display of decorated Christmas trees by local charities and local folk.

Refreshments. Admission only £1. On Sunday the church will be open from 12noon to 4pm.

Also on Saturday there will be a Christmas fete at Napier Place, Orton Wistow, organised by the Orton Wistow Under Fives’ from 10am - 1pm. Great value family fun including Santa’s Grotto, raffle, games, facepainting, a special guest and more.

in the afternoon a Christmas fayre takes place at Lawrance Park Hall ,Thurlby near Bourne from 1pm - 3pm, £1 entry. See Santa in his Grotto, themed games, chocolate tombola and a grand prize draw along with lots of other stalls and things to do.

In the evening there is a concert at St. Oswald’s Church, Lincoln Road: Peterborough. The Take Note Community Choir Christmas Concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £8, £5 concessions. Pay on the door.

The Green Backyard on Oundle Road is playing host to a spectacular Christmas Fair this Sunday.

The fair is all about bringing together the community in a festive, joyful celebration, as well as offering a space where local independent creators and artists can sell their work, all whilst raising vital funds for the charity.

The event will feature over 40 stalls and activities, offering a great opportunity to ensure your gifts are sustainable and individual this festive season.

There will also be a green Father Christmas, festive food and drink, Christmas carols around the bonfire, green woodcrafts, family and kids activities, a tombola with some very special prizes donated by local individuals and businesses, and even some alpacas!

And of course if wouldn’t be a Green Backyard event without lots of wonderful home-cooked food, including polenta and vegan minestrone soup as well as confectionery and eco-conscious products sold in the onsite shop, Backyard Food.

Local real ales and mulled cider are also available.

Join the fun from 12pm to 4pm.