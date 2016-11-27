Choir is in the mood for Christmas

Market Deeping-based choir the Noteables will visit West Deeping Church on Saturday, December 3 to get you in the mood for Christmas with their festive concert, ‘Christmas is Coming’.

The concert will include a number of Christmas items, with a special performance of Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols, which includes arrangements of well-known Christmas carols.

The soloist for this work will be Rod Dawkins, who was formerly director of music at a community college in Oakham, a post he held for 29 years. Now retired, he has worked throughout the country in diverse ways as a conductor, pianist, operatic singer, Associated Board examiner, and National Federation music festival adjudicator.

Other composers featured in the concert will include John Rutter, John Taverner, William Matthias and new composer, Will Todd. There will also be a number of solos performed by members of the choir.

Tickets for the concert will be £8 for adults and £1 for children to the age of 16. These will be available from Oakwood Financial Services, High Street, Market Deeping, from Allan Crowson on 01778 345393, from choir members or at the door.

The Noteables choir was formed in November 2014 when it performed a concert with ‘The Deepings Remember’ to mark the outbreak of World War I. Since then, it has performed throughout the local area, singing works by a wide range of composers. The choir’s conductor is Sara Woolhouse, an experienced choral director who has sung with many local choirs.

For 10 years Sara was the conductor of St Guthlac’s Church choir in Market Deeping and was also the musical director of the Glebe Singers for 14 years.