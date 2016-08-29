Charters hosts Oakham Village Festival

Popular city centre pub Charters Bar, which is celebrating its 25th Anniversary year, will once again be hosting the Oakham Village Festival within their venue and beer garden to complement the Camra Peterborough Beer Festival on the Embankment.

The Oakham Village Festival will be showcasing an additional 24+ guest ales alongside award winning brews from Oakham Ales, at the week-long festival which gets under way at 11am on Tuesday (23rd) and runs until August 29.

In addition to the selection of Real Ales, the venue will also be offering a variety of gins, fruit wines, craft beers and ciders, not to mention ice creams for the younger generation, and a BBQ from Thursday to Monday.

The family friendly festival will also be providing some late night evening and Sunday afternoon entertainment from some of the area’s finest musicians.

Kicking off the festivities will be talented local musician Matt Howard, who over the last few years has built up a great reputation and following. Matt will be performing live in the bar from 10:30pm on the Wednesday .

On the Thursday test your grey matter with Charters weekly general knowledge quiz, free to enter with a £20 bar tab up for grabs. It’s an 8pm start. Following on from the quiz will be CJ Hatt with a selection of popular covers performed with CJ’s unique twist, 10:30pm – late.

The Friday sees the welcome return of Lexie Green & The Indigo Blue rocking the boat from 10:30pm with a mix of Americana, blues & folk rock.

On the Saturday 2 Retrolux will pick up the mantle with a fabulous selection of rock covers, live from 10:30pm, and on Sunday Peterborough band Hooker will be performing for the first time in the garden marquee.

Bring the family for what promises to be a fantastic family friendly afternoon of well- known hits.

The festival will be brought to a close with a fabulous finale from Pennyless Folk Trio, live in the garden marquee from 3pm on the Monday.

Entry to the festival is free and everyone is guaranteed a warm welcome.