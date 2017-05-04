Charity runners are going to the dogs

Our weekly round-up of 10 things to do in and around Peterborough this week.

Charity event

Prudencia Hart

Peterborough Greyhounds Stadium, Fengate, May 5

Support a great new charity initiative as Heat 1 of the Human Hound Challenge takes place. Costumed runners will be earning for their charity, plus a place in the final and the chance to win more than £500 on May 26.

peterboroughgreyhounds.com

Concert and album launch

The Houndogs

Peterborough Cathedral, May 13

Peterborough’s singing twins Classical Reflection - Naomi

and Hannah - will be singing songs from West End musicals and the big screen with guest appearances from world renowned violinist Steve Bingham, award winning Huntingdon Male Voice Choir, classical guitarist Chris Sommerfield, and dancers from Saldance Studios. Their new album entitled ‘Echo’ is being released in association with Alzheimer’s Society.

peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

The Srange Undoing of Prudencia Hart

The Undercroft, tonight, 7.30pm

This beautiful and darkly comic tale is told by a series of mischievous storytellers, sometimes speaking in riotous rhyming verse, sometimes singing beguiling traditional folk songs.

www.easternangles.co.uk

The Houndogs album launch gig

Stamford Corn Exchange, May 6

See the three brothers playing their own unique style of Rockabilly and Rock ‘n’ Roll. They are known for their lively, energetic shows where just about anything can happen. They will be launching their long awaited new album on the night too.

www.stamfordcorn exchange.co.uk

Charity Gala

Ivy Leaf Club, Whittlesey, May 6

Television comedian Jimmy Cricket headlines a charity night organised by Barbara Lindsey to raise funds for St. Mary’s and St. Andrew’s churches in the town. Sixties rock n’ roll icon Jess Conrad OBE is also on the bill.

Tel 01733 202579

Obsession

Showcase, May 11

Jude Law takes the lead role in Obsession which will be screened live from the Barbican Theatre at 7pm.

www.showcase cinemas.co.uk

Strictly Cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral

Peterborough Telegraph readers are offered a special price on tickets (£20 rather than £25 booked from May 4-11) to the ‘Strictly Cathedral’ event at Peterborough Cathedral on May 19 featuring Louis Smith MBE and Lance Corporal Cassidy Little, with Tu Danse studios on hand to give a little tuition where needed. The proceeds will go to the Mayor of Peterborough’s Charities and the Cathedral’s Peterborough 900 Campaign.

Tickets at http://shop.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/strictly-cathedral-ticket.

American Honey

Peterborough Arts Cinema, tonight

Star, an adolescent girl from a troubled home, runs away with a traveling sales crew and soon gets into the group’s lifestyle of hard-partying nights, law-bending days, and young love.

www.peterborough artscinema.co.uk

Werrington Local History Group

Village Centre, tonight,

The History of the Ukulele in Words and Music with the Spalding Ukulele Orchestra. Visitors welcome, 7.30pm.

werringtonlhg.wordpress.com/

Prof Brian Cox

East of England Arena and Events Centre, tonight

The acclaimed physicist will offer a fascinating insight into the workings of our universe. Whether an avid science reader or a total novice, Cox will test the limits of our knowledge and make highly complex ideas accessible to all.