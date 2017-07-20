Charity concert, Portuguese Festival and a beer festival this weekend

Our weekly round-up on 10 of the best things to do this week (July 20)

Men United In Song

Broadway Theatre, July 22, 7.30pm

Men United in Song is a charity concert supporting Prostate Cancer UK.

Starting from scratch in April, the Men United guys – most of them with no previous singing experience - have worked towards this concert. Together with Peterborough Male Voice Choir, they will be performing a varied programme of choral favourites, ballads and songs from the shows in what promises to be a really memorable evening.

Tickets from £13 available at Peterborough Visitor Information Centre, at www.peterboroughmvchoir.org.uk or on 0333 666 3366.

Portuguese Festival

Peterborough Rugby Club, July 22 and 23

Two days of live music , food and drink, children’s entertainment and a Miss Portugal UK parade, getting under way at 9.30am. There is also a Portuguese market in Cathedral Square on July 20 and 21, from 10am to 5pm).

www.festivalportuguese.co.uk

Forbidden Summer Nights

Samford Corn Exchange Theatre, July 21

As seen on Britain’s Got Talent and TOWIE, boys can sing, they can dance and they are very easy on the eye! Featuring a vocalist, aerial artist, pole performer and fire act, all delivered with an element of naughtiness.Suitable for ages 18 to 80. Think Cirque de Soleil meets Magic Mike.

stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Caribbean Night

Millennium Club, July 21

Dancing and music from Zeb Rootz from 6.30pm until late. Tickets for the fun-filled fundraiser in aid of the Mayor’s charities are £20 a head, include a Caribbeanbuffet.

Email mayorscharities@civic peterborough.gov.uk or call 07506 388718.

Bugs and Beasts Safari

Werrington Brook, tomorrow and Saturday

The Werrington Environment Group are looking for your help to identify as many bugs and minibeasts as possible in order to support the designation of the area as a Local Green Space or Nature Reserve.

rogerproudfoot@yahoo.co.uk or call 077543800431

The Beached Boys

Stamford Corn Exchange, July 29

With their neatly trimmed harmonies, the Beached Boys magically capture the original sixties surfing sound of the Beach Boys.

stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Opening day

Crown Jewellers, Exchange Street, July 22

The bespoke jewellers is marking its opening with a day of events (11am-8pm) and ribbon cutting by the Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox. There will be giveaways and a diamond to be won plus a visit from top designer Fei Liu.

www.facebook.com/CrownJewellers2008

Deepings Beer Festival

Deepings Rugby Club, July 21 and 22

Enjoy dozens of quality real ales, traditional ciders, country wines and specialty lagers, while you listen to live music from local bands on stage.

More at www.deepingsbeerfest.co.uk

Burghley Film Festival

Burghley House, July 26-August 1

There’s Zootropolis, The Jungle Book, Sherlock Holmes and A Game of Shadows on day one.

www.burghley.co.uk

Summer recital

Peterborough Cathedral, July 26 at 1pm

Enjoy the Camilli Trio, experienced solo musicians who will come together to delight you with music by Haydn and de Beriot, as well as some Scottish folk music. Free of charge.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk