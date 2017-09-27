Catching the cathedral on camera

There is a chance to sharpen up your photographic skills at Peterborough Cathedral’s October workshops

Keen amateur photographers are invited to sign up for two new photography workshops at the cathedral next month.

The workshops will be led by experienced photographer, curator and tutor, Adrian Stone. They will also include elements of a guided tour, so that participants can discover more about the amazing history of the cathedral.

The Beginners’ Photography Tour takes place on Saturday, October 21, from 12.45pm to 3.15pm.

It is ideal for anyone who’d like tips on using different types of shots to achieve the best results.

All types of equipment are suitable for this session, including mobile camera phones.

The Location Photography Masterclass takes place on Tuesday, October 31, from 11.00am until 3.45pm. This session is for keen amateur photographers who would like to develop their skill in using depth of field and lighting to simplify and strengthen their pictures. The class will include access to some of the more hidden areas of the cathedral.

A limited number of spaces are available. Tickets may be booked online via the cathedral website, or on 01733 452336.