Caribbean Night fundraiser to support Irma victims

A Caribbean Night is being held to raise money for the small island of Barbuda which has been devastated by Hurricane Irma.

The £25 fundraiser, which includes a barbecue and music, will be held at The Black Horse in Overend, Elton, on Wednesday from 7pm. To buy your ticket, call Cliff Walker on 01733 242748 or Bob Bailey on 01733 230308. Bob, who spends six months a year in Barbuda, said he will deliver the money to help the people in need.