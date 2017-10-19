Cambridgeshire youngsters urged to enter creative competition this half-term

Youngsters across Cambridgeshire are invited to dig out their paints, pastels, pens and pencils and get creative this half term.

As part of The Big Draw Festival this month, which promotes drawing as a tool for learning, expression and invention, Cambridgeshire Constabulary have launched their own art competition.

Children under 12 are invited to submit drawings to fit the theme ‘The Police’ which could be anything from the police dog unit, helicopter to helping people.

Chief Constable Alec Wood, who will be choosing the winner said: “Engaging with young people and listening to their experiences is an important part of our role. We hope this light-hearted competition will get the young people of Cambridgeshire thinking about the police and the role they play in their communities.”

There will be two age categories, five and under and six to 12-year-olds. The winners will receive a personalised tour of Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s headquarters in Huntingdon. Subject to any operational requirements on the day, the winner will have the opportunity to meet the dog unit, visit the control room and public order training areas.

Entries may be displayed in buildings across the force.

Send your entries along with your name, age and contact details to corporate.communications@cambs.pnn.police.uk, tweet them to @CambsCops, Facebook @CambridgeshireConstabulary or by post to Corporate Communications, Hinchingbrooke Park, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE29 6NP.

All entries will be published on the force social media accounts. The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday October 29 and the winner will be announced on Friday November 3.