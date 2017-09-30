Bruce’s ‘Gift’ to Jam fans 35 years after hit album

Bruce Foxton’s From The Jam return to Peterborough on October 6 .

In 1982, The Jam released their last studio album “The Gift”. Often cited as one of the band’s finest albums, it featured singles Town Called Malice, Just who is the 5 O’Clock Hero and Precious. Now 35 years old, the band are taking this album out on the road and bringing it to The Cresset.

From The Jam, featuring original Jam member Bruce and vocalist Russell Has, will perform this incredible album in its entirety for this one off concert.

From the Jam will also perform a selection of classic hits and albums tracks such as Down In The Tube Station At Midnight, Going Underground, Town Called Malice, The Modern World and more.

Tickets are £22 in advance from seetickets.com or www.cresset.co.uk. This is a fully standing show and support comes from Leeds-based Northern Soul band Samuel S Parkes.

The same night you can catch Manchester based five piece Cabbage, serving up an idiosyncratic, satirical attack in the form of discordant neo post-punk at The Met Lounge.

Support comes from Queen Zee and the Sasstones plus Proletariat.