Bringing the countryside to life at Burghley Game and Country Fair this weekend

There’s a feast of entertainment and activity from the Countryside in store this Sunday and Monday at the Burghley Game and Country Fair.

The Andy Singleton Arena provides fast paced Scurry Driving, a horse and carriage event against the clock. Watch the Horse Boarding if you dare, it truly isn’t for the faint hearted with a team event of man, horse and skate board, being towed around the arena at high speed, for the title of fastest lap.

The Special Events Arena provides countryside demonstrations of falconry, working ferrets, gundog displays and fishing. N & J Shires will also give demonstrations of working Shire Horses. New for this year is Jonathan Marshall with his ‘Free Spirits’ arena show, a stunning display of horsemanship and falconry.

The World of Dogs Arena features dog displays throughout the day including gundog training, terrier racing and Chase the Bunny, it’s the place to be for any dog lover. These are accompanied by minor breeds marquees, The Gundog Clinic for training and advice, The Gundog Multi Scurry and the Fun Dog Show a competition open for every pet.

Also popular is The Chainsaw Speed Carving Arena where two 30-minute speed carves take place each day. It’s an entertaining race against the clock to produce a chainsaw carving sculpture.

Why not try your skills at target field sports. The all new Shooting Village includes airguns and archery with expert one-on-one tuition from The ATEO airgun and pistol shooting, field archery with Adrian Caddy and clay shooting with Claytargets and Starshot.

Not to be missed is the Fine Food hall where local and national producers of selected cheese, bakery, cakes, sausages and fine wine are sold. Accompanying the fine food hall is the Piazza where speciality catering will tantalise your taste buds.

There is also a quality craft marquee supported by a series of demonstration marquees, always nice to see crafts in the making!

The show is open 10am until 6pm daily.