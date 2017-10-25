Brian Cox announces new Peterborough tour date

Having set two Guinness World Records with his previous sell-out live UK and Ireland tour, Professor Brian Cox, OBE is heading back out on the road with a brand new show for 2019 - including a visit to Peterborough’s East of England Arena and Eventre Centre.

Tickets for the tour - including the Peterborough appearance on February 13 - go on general sale on Friday (27th) available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Taking audiences to the edge of our current understanding about the origin and evolution of our Solar System and the Universe,

Professor Brian Cox Live 2019 offers a fascinating insight into the workings of nature at the most fundamental level. Whether an avid science reader or a total novice, Professor Cox makes challenging ideas accessible to all, exploring the vast, possibly infinite universe and our place within it from earth to the edges of the cosmos. Brian will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince to oversee an audience

Q&A, giving fans the chance to ask any questions they have and making every show unique.

Professor Brian Cox said: “On the last tour I loved talking about astronomy and cosmology in very large venues that usually only host rock bands. The great advantage was the ability to use vast, state of the art screens to display images of the cosmos as we’ve never seen them before. 30 meter-wide images from the Hobble Space Telescope are certainly something to behold. On this new tour, I’m going to go a step further with the technology, to the horror of my promoter because it’ll be bloody expensive. But it’ll be bloody spectacular as well, and I hope it’ll offer people a completely new perspective on our place in the Universe.”