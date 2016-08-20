Blues, gospel and rockabilly from Peterborough Revellers

America’s most notorious lovers and bank robbers take the country by storm in a compelling musical adventure being brought to the stage by the ever dependable Peterborough Revellers next month.

When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame immediately set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behaviour turns the young lovers’ thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo’s fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer.

Bonnie & Clyde is a thrilling and sexy musical with a non-traditional score, combining blues, gospel and rockabilly music performed by Peterborough Revellers in their début show at The Corn Exchange Theatre, Stamford.

You can see the show on September 22, 23 and 24 at 7.30pm and September 25 at 3pm (carvery and show option available). Tickets cost £12.50 (concessions £11.50) from the box office on 01780 766455 or online at www. stamfordcornexchange.co.uk