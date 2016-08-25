Big performances from Little Shop cast

Every year without fail the Key Youth Theatre summer musical is marked by a standout performance, and Little Shop of Horrors, which opened last night at the Key Theatre, is no different.

Grabbing the limelight with both hands was the excellent Jamie Glasby, a terrific, awkward, gangly Seymour - complete with slicked down hair, nerdy specs and tank top - the misfit shop worker around who the whole story revolves. A big responsibility but the talented teenager sang well and showed some nice comic touches as he shone in every scene... and he was in plenty of them.

Little shop of Horrors at Key Theatre by KYT EMN-160824-224454009

Importantly, he had nice chemistry with the other key players, too, not to mention the unusual plant at the centre of the story.

Colleen McQuillen grew into the role of the quirky shopgirl Audrey, the apple of Seymour’s eye, really coming to the fore in act 2.

Josh Baker nailed it as shopkeeper Mushnik and Sam Make-peace-Beach was an over-the-top revelation with a slightly maniacal perofrmance as sadistic Orin The Dentist.

India Chadwick, Lizzy Parker and Louise Garwood were in fine voice throughout as Ronette, Chiffon and Crystal, and special mention to Calvin Weston as the voice of the blood-lust plant Audrey 2.

Little shop of Horrors at Key Theatre by KYT EMN-160824-224226009

A star performer but more than ever this was a great all-round KYT performance - with several of the ensemble given their moment in the spotlight... and delivering.

A great set and slick production as you might expect from the Kindred Drama production team featuring Paul Crosby, Lisa Collings and Michael Cross, and the music spot on with the ever dependable Steve Hession leading the band and bringing the catchy if not overly familiar songs to life.

You can see Little Shop of Horrors at the Key until Saturday. For tickets contact the box office on 01733 207239 or online at www.vivacity-peterborough.com

Little shop of Horrors at Key Theatre by KYT EMN-160824-224025009

Little shop of Horrors at Key Theatre by KYT EMN-160824-223708009