Big names return for the BGL Sport Bash

Big names from sport will return once again for the BGL Sport Bash which is being held on Friday, July 21 at Stamford School.

The main event is the cricket match between a Local Legends XI and Dean Headley XI, which will feature former England internationals such as Simon Jones, as well as rugby star Danny Cipriani.

The free event supports The Matt Hampson Foundation which in turn supports The Seb Goold Trust and #teamgeorge, two charities with a big significance in the community.

Gates open at 11.30am and activities include: a football shoot out, golf driving challenge, 60ft assault course, bungee run, gladiator challenge, parachute display and Battle of Britain flyby.