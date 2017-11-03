Big names at Solstice and launch of Eclectic Ballroom at Lightbox - what’s on at city’s pubs, clubs and bars

Kiss FM’s Steve Smart is back at The Solstice tonight picking up his monthly residency in the SolGarden.

Friday 3rd

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TALLAWAH. 9pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: live music every Friday.

Charters: The Overdubs 10:30pm.Enjoy a selection of hits from across the decades.

Burghley Club: An Oompah Band from 9pm. Free,

The Ostrich: Stealer.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Big D from 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Black Bull, Whittlesey: Frankly My Dear.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Kiss FM’s Steve Smart is back in the building picking up his monthly residency in the SolGarden. Steve is one of Kiss FM’s top DJ’s and his show and showcases the hottest new dance music to the nation. He will be joined by resident DJ Alex Vacca. It’s free entry until 11pm.

Brewery Tap: Soul Collective - 70’s Rare Groove, through to Modern Soul. Vinyl only. Djs Mick McKenna and Lady J, Guest DJs Ian Pass & Michael Gudge. Held in the Tap Room – free entry 8pm ‘til late.

Brewery Tap: Thank Funk It’s Friday, with Resident DJ Eddie Nash bringing you hits from back in the days of Shanghai Sams, L’Aristos & Canters, 9pm – 2am, free entry.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 4th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE TUMBLING DICE. 9pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: TAKE-2 from 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Around Midnite. Guests £2.

The Prince of Wales Feathers,Castor: The Claimed.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: SolGarden Terrace Sessions features the debut of SecondCity, one the most popular dance DJs on the circuit This guy will be performing live alongside Resident DJs Phil Drummond, Alex Vacca, Zoe Roberts and Steve Andrews.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street. Eclectic Ballroom, every Saturday from 9pm playing the best in disco, soul and funk.

Charters: What the Funk! With DJ Jo G & Juan Baptiste 9:30pm free entry.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of danceable vibes from the 70’s to the present day, accompanied with videos on the large screen – free entry 9pm – late.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 5th

Live Music

Charters: Charters Sunday Sessions with Cristian Smith 3pm free entry.

Brewery Tap: Oakham Mic Night – The area’s premier open mic night 6pm – late, free entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: RICHARD KEELING with Ballroom and Sequence from 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Comedy & Song with Steve Perry & Ali James from 7.00pm. Tickets £7.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Monday 6th

Live Music

Charters: Charters Open Mic Night 8pm – free entry.

Tuesday 7th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 8th

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.