BGT heartthrobs Bars and Melody at The Met

Proving that The Met Lounge can bring more than just the latest new indie / guitar/metal bands to Peterborough, teenage heartthrobs Bars and Melody are heading for the venue next month.

The duo - Leondre Devries (15) and Charlie Lenehan (17) shot to fame in 2014 when they appeared on TV show Britain’s Got Talent and Simon Cowell pressed his golden buzzer for them. That video on Youtube has now had over 110 Million views

Bars and Melody’s first release was a track called ‘Hopeful’ which entered the Official UK charts at number 5. This video now has over 45 million views on Youtube.

Since the release of Hopeful Charlie and Leondre haven’t had time to stop for a moment. They have played numerous sold out gigs in the UK and mainland Europe, flown to America to appear on the ‘Ellen show’ and spent weeks in Japan and Australia .

See them on October 21. Tickets for the show are priced at £20 or a VIP Meet and greet package is also on sale at £50.

Tickets from www.seetickets.com/tour/bars-melody