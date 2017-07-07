Beer festival and plenty of live music to look forward to

Our weekly round-up of what’s on at Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Friday

Live Music

The Ploughman, Werrington: Beer festival with more than 50 real ales, food and fundraising for Halle’s Wish. Music from Motor City Vipers.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Tiger Club. 9pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Laurie Haley Duo, 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Dragon, Werrington: The Deps, 9pm.

Clubs/DJ

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday

Live Music

The Ploughman, Werrington: Beer festival with more than 50 real ales, food and fundraising for Halle’s Wish. Music from Grounded (3pm) and Revolvers in the evening.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Returns. 9pm.

Angel Inn, Yarwell: Britannia Row - the best of British music covers band. 9pm.

Parkway Club Maskew Ave: Park Royle, 8-15 till late. Non members and guests welcome.

SPANGLER’S CMC, Indoor Bowls Club, Burton St: The long awaited first visit of the amazing Daniel Berry. 7.30-11.30pm, £5.50 on the door. Info at spanglerscountry.weebly.com or Jennifer 01733688324.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Take Two, 8.30pm. Free entry.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road: Frankly My Dear.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Brew, chill and dance with great music, craft beer and cocktails 9pm - late FREE Entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Sunday

Live Music

The Ploughman, Werrington: Beer festival with more than 50 real aleas, food and fundraising for Halle’s Wish. Music from Palmerston Ukelele Band (pictured) at 3pm, Hooker (5pm) and karaoke in the evening.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Curtis & Harris from 3pm .

Parkway Club Maskew Ave: Bob Keeley (Line Dancing). Pay on the door. Everyone welcome.

Smiths Beer Festival, Bourne : Pennyless from 2pm,

The Eastrea Centre, EastreA: 2pm - 5pm (doors open at 1.30pm) for Ballroom, Latin and popular sequence dancing with live music by Stuart Burr . Admission £4 per person. Bring your own refreshments.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Monday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Undercover from 7pm.

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Wednesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Latin Jazz Duo from 7pm.