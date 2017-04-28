Beer fest at the rugby club, HOME and NI$H at Solstice plus What The Funk at Charters

Our weekly round up of pub, club and bars with The Houndogs banging out some great rockabilly tunes at the Peterborough Rugby Club Beer Fest.

Thursday

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Beer festival

Peterborough Rugby Club, Fengate: Beer Festival with 40 + beers and ciders. Friday, 4pm to Midnight; Saturday, 12 noon to 12 midnight; Sunday, 12 noon to 11pm. Free entry all weekend, except £5.00 entry after 6pm on Saturday.

Friday

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: The Balloons 10.30pm free entry.

The Brewery Tap: The Gangsters with DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – late. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Subway 77. 9pm

Peterborough Conservative Club: Rick Roberts 8.30pm Free Entry.

Peterborough Rugby Club, Fengate: Tiger Club, from 6.30 pm. Free entry. Beer Festival with 40 + beers and ciders. Friday, 4pm to Midnight; Saturday, 12 noon to 12 midnight; Sunday, 12 noon to 11pm. Free entry all weekend, except £5.00 entry after 6pm on Saturday.

The Ostrich, North Street: Frankly My Dear.

Deepings School, Deeping St James: Pennyless at Deepings Literary Festival, 7.30pm. Tickets £6.

Puzzles? Bridge Street: Rufus, 8.30pm, free entry.

Radius: The UK’s very own Buena Vista band - Son Yambu. This London-based septet is the premier Cuban band performing in the UK right now, and this will be their third, and biggest appearance in the city.

There is a pre-show dance class from popular teachers, Leandro Charanga and Jessica Guastella. Doors open at 6.30pm, with the dance class scheduled from 7pm. The band will be on stage from 8.30pm.

Tickets are £10 in advance, or £12 on the door, and are available from Eventbrite or by calling 07871 593898 / 01733 352375.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: HOME returns to the SolGarden with all the usual house and dance music from today to yesteryear. DJs on the night include HOME resident and founder Paul Soape Withers who will be joined by Zoe Roberts (Dirty House Wives) and Juan Baptiste (Wonky).

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Bonnie Diamond & Coe 8.30pm Guests £2.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: Strollers, 8-15 till late. Guests welcome.

Peterborough Rugby Club, Fengate: The Houndogs (pictured), from 6.30 pm. £5.00 entry fee. Beer Festival with 40 + beers and ciders. Friday, 4pm to Midnight; Saturday, 12 noon to 12 midnight; Sunday, 12 noon to 11pm. Free entry all weekend, except £5.00 entry after 6pm on Saturday.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: True 90’s. 9pm (90’s Tribute Band).

Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street: Spanglers CMC Charity Night for Thorpe Hall with Donna Wylde and Kentucky Rain, all profits to the charity. Tickets on the door, £6 or ring Jennifer on 01733688324.

Puzzles? Bridge Street: Acoustic Supper Club, 8.30pm, free entry.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: The Get Down with DJ Eddie Nash Main Venue – Saturday Night Groove with Dj Rick Allen – The Tap Room - free entry both events. 9pm – late.

Solstice, Northminster: The guys from NI$H are back in the building for ‘The Spring Shake Up’ from 10pm, your hosts for the evening will be the amazing Jo G who will be joined by Rayan G & the amazing Shades of Rhythm.

Charters, Town Bridge: What the Funk! With DJ Otis Roberts 9:30pm – free entry.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Dunmore & Hammond 3pm – free entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: Matthew Bason, Ballroom and Sequence, 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Rugby Club , Fengate: The Wansford Ukulele band, from 5pm. Free entry. Beer Festival with 40 + beers and ciders. Friday, 4pm to Midnight; Saturday, 12 noon to 12 midnight; Sunday, 12 noon to 11pm. Free entry all weekend, except £5.00 entry after 6pm on Saturday.

Puzzles? Bridge Street: Open Mic - Meg McPartlin, 6pm, free entry.

The Pizza Parlour & Music Cafe, Cowgate: Rainmen, 3-6pm, free entry.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice, Northminster: Solstice welcome the return of dance music star’s House Proud featuring Kate Simko.The early May bank holiday event also features Russel James, Drew Tilney Martin Smith and BETA.

Monday

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Rosie Val and the Cambridge Jazz Co. 12.15pm. Guests £2.

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.